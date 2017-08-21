Tye powers Taverners into T20 finals day

Louth Cricket Club Taverners took a step closer to defending their East Lindsey League T20 title after qualifying for finals day at Alford next month.

Louth hosted league leaders Tetford in the quarter-finals at London Road on Sunday and were put into bat after skipper Zubair Ahmed lost the toss.

Openers Henry Tye and young Sam Jones were immediately in aggressive mode, scoring 35 runs in the first four overs, and kept on playing their shots, moving the scoreboard swiftly to reach 83 at the halfway stage, with Tye bringing up a 38-ball 50 with a six.

Tye was finally out for 70 off just 52 balls when he was caught by Wood at the boundary with Louth on 125-1 after 13 overs.

Jones continued to find gaps and kept the scoreboard ticking along, while Imran Cheema hit a massive six as his first scoring shot and made 14 off 18 balls before being caught on the boundary.

Jones completed a well-deserved 50 with the in-form Reggie Koen who attacked from the start.

Koen made a quickfire 28 to help the hosts post a formidable 188 in their 20 overs, while Jones carried his bat for an unbeaten 61.

Tetford started cautiously and started to attack after a few overs, with Nick Paige and M. Hughes making a good opening stand of 52 off seven overs when Paige was bowled by Harry King.

Hughes was joined by Dixon and they built a good partnership with quick singles and a few boundaries as the score reached 90-1 in 12 overs.

With nine wickets intact, Louth knew Tetford would attack, but skipper Zubair Ahmed broke the stand with his second ball, courtesy of Steve Sandy’s running catch.

Zubair took two more wickets in his first over and narrowly missed his hat-trick as Tetford slumped from 90-1 to 93-5.

Tetford had no answer to Zubair’s spin and variations as the Louth skipper finished with impressive figures of 4-0-15-5, restricting Tetford to 130-9 in their 20 overs.

* Louth Taverners thank club sponsors Kenwick Park Estate and tea lady Jo King.