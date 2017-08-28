Wright spins Louth CC Seconds to Caistor win

After a strong win on the road at Keelby, Louth CC Second XI looked to back up their performance at London Road against Caistor.

Visiting captain Francis won the toss and, electing to bat, hoped to post a target for the home side to chase down.

The visitors started steadily with openers Francis and G. Gillott rotating the strike, but the scoring rate was slow.

Steve Wright’s side began to get frustrated as the tight bowling from Ford and Marshall could not break the partnership. A dropped catch and several half-chances did not improve the mood as Caistor reached 51 by the 16th over.

A change of pace brought the required break through as leg spinner Bailey Wright and off spinner Lee Freeman were introduced, the latter removing Gillott (28) after a routine catch by Patrick Byrne.

Wright then dismissed captain Francis (32), with Sam Marshall taking a hard catch running backwards at full stretch.

At 62-2 at the halfway mark, the visitors would still have expected to post a reasonable target, but Wright (5 for 33) and Freeman (3 for 23) kept the bowling tight as both continued to take regular wickets.

When youngster Byrne removed H. Gillott (22), any sign of a riposte was gone and Caistor were bowled out for a below-par 126.

Louth openers Stewart West and Harry Cearnes wasted no time in pursuing the low target and both dispatched boundaries regularly as the score reach 40 inside four overs.

West, in particular, looked sublime, pouncing on any loose delivery to reach his half-century as the 100 came up in just 13 overs.

Unselfishly, stalwart West then throttled back to allow partner Cearnes to reach his 50, before crashing a final boundary to win the game inside 17 overs.

The Wolves hope to continue their good form at Haxey on Saturday.

