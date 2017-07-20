Youngsters retain their league title

Louth’s under 11s cricket team clinched the Grimsby & District Youth League Northern Lincs title with a game to spare.

The youngsters retained the trophy they won last year by securing victory against rivals Haxey, but having lost the majority of that team to the next age group, this was a new side for this year.

And the team were also given the thumbs up by former England Women’s cricket captain Charlotte Edwards, who tweeted the team her congratulations.

This is a brilliant achievement for the team which has an average age of nine, and doesn’t actually have a year six child playing in the side.

Coached by Louth’s Arran Brindle, the nucleus of the side have been together for three years, and the hours of dedication shown by the children and coaches is certainly paying off.

Louth have gone through the season undefeated in the league, which is another remarkable achievement.

The Haxey contest was, as seems to be the story of the season, interrupted by rain.

But with great credit to Haxey, they agreed to complete the game.

A challenging 241 had been set by the Haxey batsmen in the first innings, and Louth seemed to have some nerves, as early wickets were lost.

The third Louth pair settled the side down, and set the victory up, ensuring that the fourth Louth pair were able to comfortably take the team to victory and the league title.

After the game league chairman Mike Vippond presented the trophy to the victorious Louth CC team.

Louth completed their season with a win at Barton, with a season best net score of 339, a fitting way to end the campaign.

The team are sponsored by Kenwick Park Hotel and Leisure.