Enjoy a night of coffee and cars in Louth

The Woldside Classic and Sports Car Showroom is hosting an evening of coffee and cars on Friday, September 30.

A coffee morning is usually held at Thompson and Smith on the Fairfield Industrial Estate in Louth, but now they have a new showroom to add to their portfolio, organisers wanted to host it there and at night so more people could get involved.

It will kick-off from 5.30pm and will be raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

There will be lots of lovely cakes, tea and coffee.

But organisers also want to invite anyone with a classic car to join them and show off their pride and joy.

It is hoped that people will be able to park their cars along Tattershall Way so that visitors can wander up and down.