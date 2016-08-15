Fun for all the family at FREE Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Festival

There will be fun for all the family at the Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Festival that is taking place between Monday August 22 and Friday August 26.

Funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, the festival is running a range of free events for all ages including guided walks, story-telling, stream-dipping and a clean-up day.

Jonathan Gahan, project officer, said: “The events are a great opportunity for families to get out and explore their local area.

“As well as practical activities, there are fun events for children and families, so whether you’re looking to keep the kids entertained during the holidays, or enjoy a walk through the Wolds, there’s something for everyone.”

For the full line up and to book for the events, go to www.lincswolds.org.uk/chalk-streams/lcsp-festival or call 01522 555780