Get involved in ‘I am Team GB’ sports day at Meridian Leisure Centre

The nations biggest sports day, ‘I am team GB’ is being hosted by Magna Vitae on Saturday August 27.

Funded by the National Lottery and ITV, the celebration is to recognise the support given by the people of Great Britain during this years Olympics.

The day begins at 11am and includes an array of sporting taster sessions and fun including a climbing wall, badminton and Finding Dory swimming sessions.

Everyone is welcome and entry is £3 per person (Under 5’s are free) for the whole day.

To find out more visit www.magnavitae.org/TeamGBSportsDay