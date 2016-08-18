Go along to the 10th anniversary dog show in South Cockerington

A fun dog show will take place on Sunday (August 28), in the beautiful grounds of St Leonard’s Church in St Leonard’s Lane, South Cockerington.

It will be the 10th annual show, and organisers hope that it will be the best one yet.

The organisers are looking for the fastest sausage eater in town, cutest puppies (4 - 12 months), golden oldies, rescues, loveliest ladies and gorgeous guys, not to mention those with bad hair days.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes over 6 months’ old (except the puppy class) are welcome to take part in our 20 fun classes which also include fancy dress, best six legs, fastest recall, best trick and more. There will also be homemade refreshments, a raffle, a tombola and stalls.

Entry to the show is free, with entry to each class costing £1 - pay as you enter each class.

The show is run by Louth & District Dog Club to raise funds for the Church.