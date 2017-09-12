Britain’s Got Talent auditions return to Lincolnshire this month

Britain’s favourite talent show and hit TV series is hitting the road once again on its search to find talented acts.

This year, the Britain’s Got Talent team is coming to Lincoln on Tuesday September 26 to hold open auditions at Waterside Shopping Centre between 12pm and 4pm.

If you think you’ve got a talent which can impress and entertain, now is the time to show it.

Successful acts will then be in with a chance of securing a place at one of the judges’ auditions in 2018.

The show is open to any performer of any age, with any talent - all you need is a skill and star quality which they think will impress. Anything goes from magicians to comedians, drag acts to singers and acrobats to animals.

Series Producer, Charlie Irwin, said “Britain’s Got Talent 2017 was a fantastic year for talent full of variety - from runner-up Issy Simpson, one of the youngest magicians ever to audition, to the moving and inspiring Missing People Choir, lovable duo The Pensionalities and our incredible winner Tokio Myers.

“Now, we can’t wait to see what talent your town has to offer for the 2018 series. Anyone can apply - there is no age limit and we are looking for all kinds of talents.

“So if you feel you have something special to show us, no matter what it is, then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you.”

Since being crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2017, Tokio Myers has co-produced the Artists for Grenfell charity single in support of The London Community Foundation and is currently in the studio working on his debut album, which is due to be released later this year.

BGT’s 10th winner Lance Corporal Richard Jones, the first magician to ever win the show in 2016, has been touring the country on his sold-out UK Tour Power of Imagination, which he will continue later this year.

Since his win, Richard has also headlined a West End show, Impossible, as well as returning to TV with his one-off prime-time ITV special Operation Magic.