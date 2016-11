Tealby Memorial Hall will be full of seasonal spirit when the annual WI and St Barnabas Hospice Festive Fayre takes place this Saturday, November 19.

All kinds of gifts will be on sale at the event, which runs from 10am to 3.30pm, to help you get your Christmas shopping under way.

There will also be cooked lunches served between 11.45am and 2pm, with vegetarian diets catered for too.