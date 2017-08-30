Knights and Princesses enjoy fun in the sun at Tattershall Castle

The glorious sunshine on August Bank Holiday Monday brought many Knights and Princesses out to Tattershall Castle.

Around 1,200 got out the sunscreen to enjoy the fun, with children gaining free entry when visiting in their best costumes.

Eastern princess Lily Hughes from Lincoln EMN-170829-162301001

The face painter was as popular as ever and with the addition of glitter tattoos everyone (including parents) made sure to get in the summer spirit.

Soft play shapes on the Inner Ward gave children the chance to use their imagination to build their very own Castle, with some creatively adding a draw bridge.

The themed trail titled ‘Holiday Hoard’ had families searching the Tower to find items a Knight and Princess would take on holiday, including beaver flippers and a cheat’s tanning lotion made from cow pats!

The trail led to the discovery of Sir Archibald and Princess Helena’s favourite holiday destination.

Spilsby princess Lexie Mindham spinning with Lady Maud EMN-170829-162403001

The day was finished off with a themed craft for children - decorating a crown or a sword to take home.

Plenty of families took advantage of the good weather by taking along a picnic to enjoy in the Castle ground, as well as having a delicious ice-cream treat from the shop before making their way home.

On Sunday, September 10, there is free entry to the Castle, from 11am to 4pm, as part of the Lincolnshire Heritage days Heritage Open Day.

The next themed event will be Hallowe’en Half-Term, which runs from October 23 to October 28.

Emily Day from Holbeach trying out some of the medieval toys EMN-170829-162415001

Princess Isabelle Huxford was searching for treasure EMN-170829-162326001

Spilsby princesses Shona and Lexie Mindham with their carded wool ready for spinning EMN-170829-162350001