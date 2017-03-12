Live ballet on the big screen

The Royal Opera House Live Cinema Season continues with The Royal Ballet’s mesmerising ‘Jewels’ - a love letter to ballet.

This captivating performance will be screened live to cinemas on Tuesday April 11 at 7.15pm, with an encore screening on Sunday, April 16 at 2pm.

JEWELS; The Royal Ballet, RUBIES, PAS DE DEUX; SARAH LAMB, STEVEN MCRAE, PRINCIPAL WOMAN; ZENAIDA YANOWSKY, 4 SOLOIST MEN; TRISTAN DYER, VALENTINO ZUUCCHETTI, DAWID TRZENSIMIECH, MARCELINO SAMBE, EMN-171003-170411001

Inspired by the beauty of the gemstones twinkling in the shop window of jewellers Van Cleef & Arpels in New York, American choreographer George Balanchine went on to make history with Jewels as the first three-act abstract ballet.

First performed in full by The Royal Ballet in 2007, each of the three movements represents a unique stage in the development of classical ballet, with a different stone for its inspiration and a different composer for the music.

‘Emeralds’ is romantic, ‘Rubies’ is jazzy, ‘Diamonds’ is graceful.

In ‘Emeralds’, the French Romantic music of Fauré provides the impetus for the act’s lyricism.

JEWELS; The Royal Ballet, DIAMONDS, PAS DE DEUX; MARIANELA NUNEZ, THIAGO SOARES 4 SOLOIST COUPLES; MELISSA HAMILTON, VALERI HRISTOV, HIKARU KOBAYASHI, JOHANNES STEPANEK ,YUHUI CHO , RYOICHI HIRANO , ITZIAR MENDIZABEL, ALEXANDER CAMPBELL, EMN-171003-170358001

The fire of ‘Rubies’ comes from Stravinsky and the jazz-age energy of New York.

Grandeur and elegance complete the ballet in ‘Diamonds’, with Tchaikovsky and the splendour of Imperial Russia.

Each act salutes a different era in classical ballet’s history as well as a distinct period in Balanchine’s own life.

Through it all, Balanchine displays his genius for combining music with visionary choreography.

JEWELS; The Royal Ballet; EMERALDS, 2 PRINCAPAL COUPLES; ROBERTA MARQUEZ, EDWARD WATSON, LAURA MORERA, RYOICHI HIRANO, PAS DE TROIS; ELIZABETH HARROD, ALEXANDER CAMPBELL, AKANE TAKADA, EMN-171003-170332001

The ballet features a stunning cast from The Royal Ballet to showcase the varying styles found in each act, including principal dancers: Laura Morera, Ryiochi Hirano, Sarah Lamb, Steven McRae, Marienela Nuñez and Thiago Soares, and First Soloists: Beatriz Stix-Brunell, Valeri Hristov and Melissa Hamilton.

