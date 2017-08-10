Picture special: Castle braces itself for Civil War battle re-enactment weekend

Tattershall Castle was invaded by the Sealed Knot recently to portray the life and times of the Civil War.

Cannons boomed, pikes clattered and swords clanged as the oldest re-enactment society in the UK transported the castle back in time 374 years to mid-August 1643 when the Royalists attacked and eventually took over the Castle.

Civil War weekend at Tattershall Castle EMN-170708-083615001

More than 1,700 visitors enjoyed a thoroughly informative and entertaining time as they travelled back in time to witness the Castle’s only known battle.

A siege of the castle took place on both days, using cannon, musket, pike and sword, as well as a sword school showing the best techniques of seventeenth century combat and a loud artillery display.

A living history camp was also set up in the grounds, showing how the soldiers and their families lived, trained, and fought.

The highlight of each afternoon was the battle re-enactment, when a small garrison of Parliamentarian forces tried to defend the Castle against the might of the Royalist forces, when the crowds delighted in the flourishing of flags, banging of drums and the echoing blasts from the mighty cannon.

Civil War weekend at Tattershall Castle EMN-170708-083629001

A running commentary was given explaining the battle tactics and historical details.

The Castle’s next event is a performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream by the critically acclaimed Pantaloons Theatre on Thursday August 17 at 7.30pm, followed by the Extreme Teddy Bears’ Picnic on August 19 and 20.

Civil War weekend at Tattershall Castle EMN-170708-083603001

Civil War weekend at Tattershall Castle EMN-170708-083536001

Civil War weekend at Tattershall Castle EMN-170708-083642001

Civil War weekend at Tattershall Castle EMN-170708-083507001

Civil War weekend at Tattershall Castle EMN-170708-083716001

Civil War weekend at Tattershall Castle EMN-170708-083705001

Civil War weekend at Tattershall Castle EMN-170708-083728001