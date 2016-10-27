Somme film show at Thorpe Camp, Tattershall Thorpe

Thorpe Camp Visitor Centre, wartime home to RAF Woodhall Spa, opens this Friday, October 28, evening as part of the Museums at Night event.

The centre will be screening Somme 1916, a unique silent film made by army film makers during the actual Battle of the Somme, which lasted from July 1 to November 18, 1916.

The evening, staged in co-operation with the Imperial War Museum and the First World War Centenary Partnership, will begin at 7pm with a short introductory lecture outlining the history of the battle.

Following the film, Thorpe Camp Visitor Centre will be open for a special night-time viewing. Light refreshments will also be available for visitors.

Tickets for the event are £5 and, along with further details, can be obtained by calling 01526 342249 or through the centre’s website at www.thorpecamp.org .

○ Museums at Night is the annual festival of arts, culture and heritage when many museums and heritage sites open their doors for special evening events.

It takes place from October 27 to 29.

A huge range of venues take part in this nationwide initiative, giving a chance to discover new exhibitions, see special presentations and engage in a wide range of fun activities and explore culture in a new light.

In 2015, more than 400 arts and heritage venues opened their doors at night, staging 700 events and attracting over 180 thousand visitors nation-wide.