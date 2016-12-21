Top 40 highest rated TV shows of 2016

As Gogglebox would say, we’ve watched some great TV over the course of 2016.

But one broadcaster in particular has come out as the nations favourite when you look back at what you were watching this year.

Here is the list of the top 40 highest-rated TV programmes of 2016 so far. :: 1. The Great British Bake Off (BBC1, October 26): 15.90m :: 2. The Great British Bake Off (BBC1, August 24): 13.58m :: 3. The Great British Bake Off (BBC1, August 31): 13.45m :: = The Great British Bake Off (BBC1, October 5): 13.45m :: 5. The Great British Bake Off (BBC1, October 19): 13.44m :: 6. The Great British Bake Off (BBC1, September 14): 13.29m :: 7. The Great British Bake Off (BBC1, October 12): 13.26m :: 8. Planet Earth II (BBC1, November 13): 13.14m :: 9. The Great British Bake Off (BBC1, September 28): 13.13m :: 10. The Great British Bake Off (BBC1, September 21): 13.12m :: 11. The Great British Bake Off (BBC1, September 7): 13.08m :: 12. I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! (ITV, November 13): 12.66m :: 13. Britain’s Got Talent (ITV, April 16): 12.46m :: 14. Britain’s Got Talent (ITV, April 23): 12.32m :: 15. Euro 2016: Portugal v France (BBC1, July 10): 12.27m :: 16. Planet Earth II (BBC1, November 6): 12.26m :: 17. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC1, November 19): 12.24m :: 18. I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! (ITV, December 4): 11.96m :: 19. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC1, December 3): 11.92m :: 20. Euro 2016: Wales v Belgium post-match (BBC1, July 1): 11.89m :: 21. Planet Earth II (BBC1, November 27): 11.88m :: 22. Britain’s Got Talent (ITV, April 30): 11.87m :: 23. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC1, November 26): 11.65m :: 24. Sherlock (BBC1, January 1): 11.64m :: 25. Planet Earth II (BBC1, November 20): 11.60m :: 26. Britain’s Got Talent (ITV: April 9): 11.59m :: 27. Planet Earth II (BBC1, December 4): 11.54m :: 28. Strictly Come Dancing: the results (BBC1, December 11): 11.46m :: 29. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC1, November 5): 11.43m :: 30. Euro 2016: England v Iceland (ITV, June 27): 11.42m :: 31. I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! (ITV, November 14): 11.40m :: 32. Strictly Come Dancing: the results (BBC1, December 4): 11.39m :: 33. Strictly Come Dancing: the results (BBC1, November 13): 11.37m :: 34. Britain’s Got Talent (ITV, May 7): 11.35m :: 35. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC1, December 10): 11.34m :: 36. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC1, November 12): 11.31m :: 37. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC1, October 29): 11.22m :: 38. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC1, October 15): 11.21m = Strictly Come Dancing (BBC1, October 22): 11.21m :: 40. Strictly Come Dancing: the results (BBC1: November 27) 11.11m :: All data compiled from the Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board (Barb)