CBeebies favourite gardener Mr Bloom and his veggies are hitting the road and heading to Grimsby Auditorium next week as part of a live UK tour.

Mr Bloom and his veggies are getting ready for a very special occasion - a member of the Royal family is paying them a visit - so go along and join in the fun.

Aimed at children aged two to seven, Mr Bloom’s Nursery - Live! will be in Grimsby on Tuesday, April 18, with shows at 11am and 2pm. Call 0300 300 0035 for tickets.