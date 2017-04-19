Male Voice Choir at Market Rasen Methodist Church

Market Rasen Methodist Church will be filled with the sound of a nationally renowned male voice choir this Saturday (April 22).

Radcliffe on Trent Male Voice Choir will be joined by soloist Alicia Hill, who last year took the lead role in a brand new opera in Macclesfield, by composer Jack Smith and lyricist Lesley Guymer.

The Choir’s repertoire comprises more than 260 pieces, covering 400 years, and spanning many styles.

Several of these pieces are sung in their traditional language, such as French, German, Italian, Latin and Welsh.

In 1994, the Choir was represented at the World Choir event in the USA, and marked its 25th anniversary with a tour to Rome.

The concert in the Methodist Church starts at 7pm, with tickets £8, including light refreshments during the interval, from Mick on 01673 844214.