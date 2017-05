The Phoenix Singers will be performing an Early Summer Concert in St Helen’s Church, North Thoresby, on Friday May 26.

Themes from James Bond, songs from musicals and pop classics are among the new and varied programme for this ladies choir.

The concerts starts at 7.30pm, with tickets £7, including light refreshments, from North Thoresby Post Office or 01472 840674.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards a major project to improve facilities at St Helen’s Church.