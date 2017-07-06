Professor set to join Craig David at Cleethorpes

Fresh from his appearance at Glastonbury, singer Craig David is heading to Cleethorpes’ Meridian Showground.

The Southampton born singer transcends the norm and continues to push musical boundaries.

From Ivor Novello awards to sales of more than 13 million, plus two No.1s, 14 Top 10 hits, huge success in America and sell-out shows across the world, Craig David is one of the UK music scene’s most successful male solo artists.

Since 2013, Craig has also built his TS5 brand from house party, to radio show, to sell-out live concert.

His unique brand of DJ-ing, MC-ing, mixing and singing live has attracted fans in their thousands.

He will be at Cleethorpes on Friday, July 14.

Supporting Craig David at Meridian Showground will be rapper Professor Green.

In November 2011, he topped the UK singles charts with Read All About It, featuring Emeli Sandé on vocals and taken from his album At Your Inconvenience.

The pair were invited to perform on the X Factor making Professor Green the first rapper to appear on the show.

Never Be A Right Time, Remedy and the forthcoming Avalon are amongst other singles to be released from the two times UK Gold album.

Tickets for the show are available from the box office on 0871 220 0260 or via www.seetickets.com .

The show is part of the Meridian Live weekend.