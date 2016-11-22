Reef to rock the Engine Shed at Lincoln

West Country rockers Reef play Lincoln’s Engine Shed this Saturday, November 26.

Fronted by Gary Stringer, the band first found fame in the mid-90s thanks to their song Naked being used in a Sony Minidisc commercial.

They are perhaps best known for their 1996 top ten hit Place Your Hands, which was adopted by Chris Evans and is still played in indie and rock clubs across the country, along with their chart-topping second album Glow.

Since the arrival of Jesse Wood on guitar in April 2014, Reef are back stronger and better than ever.

They have been back on TFI Friday, and on BBC 1’s The One Show, with a six-minute piece on their Story Of The Song section where the band revisit, re-play and tell the full story behind their classic Place Your Hands.

Tickets for Reef at Lincoln cost £10 and are available from the box office on 0844 888 8766 or at www.engineshed.co.uk