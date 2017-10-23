Take up thy Musket for musical evening at Faldingworth

Hunter Musket heads up a double bill of music in Faldingworth Village Hall this Saturday, October 28.

Formed at South London’s Avery Hill College by Terry Hiscock, Chris George and Doug Morter, they played in London Clubs before releasing ‘Every Time You Move’ in 1970.

They toured from 1971 to 1974, mainly on the college folk circuit and folk festivals.

In 1973, they supported Ralph McTell in major venues on his UK spring tour and Amon Duul in Belgium and France that autumn.

Economics and loss of their record deal led to the band splitting in 1974, but they reformed in 2010 for a reunion performance, following the official re-release of ‘Every Time You Move’.

Support at Faldingworth will come from Teri & Nigel.

The concert starts at 8pm; tickets £10 from 01522 535770 or watkins.folk@gmail.com.