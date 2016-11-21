The Kooks head to Scunthorpe

Indie band The Kooks will visit North Lincolnshire as part of their UK tour next year.

The band – who went 5x platinum with their album Inside In/Inside Out – play Scunthorpe’s The Baths Hall on Monday, April 24.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 25.

The Scunthorpe date is the only one on the tour which visits the Humber and Lincolnshire region.

To celebrate a decade together as a band, The Kooks have announced their Best Of UK Tour to take place in 2017.

The run of 17 headline shows will kick off on April 21 in Manchester, before visiting core cities such as Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Nottingham and Bristol, and will end with a huge show at London’s Alexandra Palace on May 13.

Since they burst onto the scene in 2006, the Brighton based four-piece has gone from strength to strength.

Now, with three more studio albums, a number of massive world tours, awards and critical acclaim under their belts, it was clear the indie rockers’ ten-year anniversary is a significant occasion to celebrate their momentous career so far with a tour of all of their greatest hits.

Fans will be given the chance to see performances of classic hits and B-sides, as well as brand new music the band has been dedicating time to in the studio this year.

Additionally, The Kooks have been warming up on the live circuit recently by hitting the road to perform shows across Europe and South America amongst various other international summer festivals.

Standing and limited seated tickets will be available priced £25 each from 9am this Friday from www.bathshall.co.uk or call 0844 8542776.