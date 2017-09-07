On target for fun down at local pubs

Bell Target Shooting is starting again in some of the area’s pubs this month.

The first session is tonight, Thursday September 7, in the White Hart at Lissington, from 7.30pm.

Further sessions will be held at The Cross Roads Inn, East Barkwith on September 11 and October 5; Hainton’s Heneage Arms on September 28 and again at Lissington on October 5.

The sport is open to all age groups and ability.

All equipment will be provided, or you can take along your own - either .177 pistol or rifle.

Training will be provided on the night, if required.

The object of the sport is to place a pellet through a hole 3/8ths of an inch wide on a four-inch plate from a distance of 18 feet, if you can do this then you will ring the bell.

The cost is £2 per evening and further details are available from County Development Officer Dave Carter on 07875 072880 or dc_a@btconnect.com.

Alternatively, log on to www.lsra.co.uk