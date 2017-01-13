Chubby Brown hits Lincoln as celebration of 40 years on road

Britain’s lewdest, crudest and boldest comedian, Roy “Chubby” Brown, is set to entertain in Lincoln as part of his 40th anniversary tour.

Best known for his risqué humour and patchwork clown suit, the Yorkshire-born comedian is renowned for his old-school cheekiness and irreverent observations.

Equipped with his trademark flying helmet, pilot goggles and vivid tailoring, he never ceases to provide an evening as animated as his appearance.

Roy Chubby Brown has made over 1,000 live appearances and performed in front of 1.5 million fans in a stand-up career spanning more than 40 years.

He will be appearing at the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln on February 17.

For tickets call the box office on 01522 519 999.