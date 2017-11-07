Coward classic at Lincoln theatre

A major new touring production of Noël Coward’s comedy masterpiece, Private Lives comes to Lincoln New Theatre Royal this month - November 16 to 18.
Set in 1930 France, two newly-married couples occupy adjoining hotel honeymoon suites, but when a familiar voice singing a forgotten song is overheard, an old spark reignites, with spectacular consequences.
For tickets, call the box office on 01522 519999 or visit www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk
