Ghostly tale from master storyteller at Tealby.

A timeless Christmas chiller takes to the stage at Tealby next week.

The only performance of the play in the county will take place in the village hall on Wednesday, December 7 (7.30pm).

Oh Whistle and I’ll Come To You is an adaptation of an M R James ghost story and is performed by New Perspectives.

Professor Parkins takes a room at The Globe.

Away from Cambridge, a peaceful coastal retreat with minimal interruption from the inn’s young valet should be perfect for writing.

On taking a walk to explore the area, Parkins finds discovers an ancient whistle with a soul-stirring inscription urging him not to blow it.

Choosing to ignore its warning, the professor is soon to discover he is not alone.

Tickets are available from Tealby Village Shop, 01673 838718, £10 in advance, £11 at the door and under 18 £3.