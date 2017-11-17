Puppets, minimalism and innovation at Louth theatre

For their December play, Louth Playgoers are re-telling the classic story of ‘Goodnight Mister Tom’.

The new adaptation uses multi-rolling, puppetry, projection and a minimalist set to tell the story William Beech and his journey from London to Little Weirwold.

Set during the dark and dangerous build-up to the Second World War, Goodnight Mister Tom follows sad young William Beech, who is evacuated to the idyllic English countryside where he builds a remarkable and moving friendship with the elderly recluse Tom Oakley.

All seems perfect until William is devastatingly summoned by his mother back to London.

The show runs from Saturday, December 5 to Saturday, December 9, with performances at 7.30pm nightly, plus a 2.30pm Saturday matinee.

Tickets from 01507 600350 or louthriverheadtheatre.com.