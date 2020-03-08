Award-winning business branches out to Louth area

A national award-wining mental health service provider is bringing its therapy and wellbeing services to Louth.

Fortis Therapy and Training, winner of the Small Business of the Year award at the national Small Awards 2019, will provide therapy and a range of wellbeing strategy support to private clients, businesses, and schools in the district and wider county, from its new dedicated therapy space in Fairfield Enterprise Centre.

Alexis Powell-Howard, psychotherapist and director of the business, said: “We established Fortis in Grimsby in 2012 to deliver high quality, accessible therapeutic services in Lincolnshire and beyond.

“In that time, we’ve opened two more therapy rooms in Hull and Scunthorpe, and we’re now preparing to open our fourth space in Louth to meet increasing demand for mental health support.

“It’s a modern, comfortable and relaxing space which is centrally located for those living in the nearby areas.

“We’ve already received enquiries from private clients, schools and businesses in the Louth area, and we are looking for the right associates to join our team.”

Fortis Therapy and Training are looking for experienced self-employed therapists and counsellors who use talking therapy as well as creative and CBT modalities to work with individuals and families.

Not only do they need to be experienced, but applicants must have relevant qualifications and be registered with a professional body.

Alexis added: “We have a wonderful team of associates who are all so passionate about helping both children, young people and adults with mental health issues. The ideal candidates will be dedicated, highly motivated and passionate about making a difference.”

Fortis Louth will be open for sessions from this week. Enquiries should be made to Fortis Grimsby on 01472 241794 or by emailing enquiries@fortistherapy.co.uk.

Therapists who are interested in applying for the opportunity can download a role description and application form from www.fortistherapy.co.uk/work-with-us and send their applications to enquiries@fortistherapy.co.uk.