Best of East Lindsey businesses shine at Expo 2019

Business partners who are making cleaning fun and losing weight at the same time were among those celebrating shining success at the East Lindsey Business Expo.exhibition.

More than 40 businesses gathered for this year's Expo at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness on Wednesday, making it the biggest yet.

East Lindsey District Council partnered with Business Lincolnshire, who delivered some specialist workshops for businesses with advice on such topics as grant funding..

Winners of the recent East Lindsey Business Awards were among those with stands, including Natalie Tilsley and Lyndsey Bishell of 'Best New Business' Coast to Country commercial cleaners, based in Alford.

Natalie, who was a size 22 and has lost three stone since starting the business, said: "What Mrs Hinch has done with her Hinch Army followers on Instagram has transformed how people think of cleaning and we have a huge amount of fun with it.

"We tell all our employees it's a great workout - we've lost lots of weight since starting.

"Being East Lindsey Business Awards winners means a lot to us and has already created opportunities like today to promote what we do."

Sam Philips, Economic Development Officer for ELDC said: "We are really excited to have had over 40 businesses at the Expo - the biggest so far.

"The event showcased some of the finalists of the East Lindsey Business Awards. We also invited other businesses in the district to showcase what they do, as well some business support groups.

"As well as being open to the public, we also had visits from schools to show them what businesses are in the district. There was certainly a lot happening."

