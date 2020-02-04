Could the nation’s top trade apprentice be in Louth?

Top trade apprentices from Louth are invited to down their tools and enter the Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2020 competition for the chance to win the ultimate prize bundle.

The annual award is returning for its sixth year to celebrate the next generation of tradespeople as they aim for recognition at the start of their chosen careers

The best entries will be invited to a final event held at the company headquarters of Europe’s largest radio company, Global, located in London’s Leicester Square in April.

One talented individual will be named as Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2020 and will receive a career-boosting prize package worth £10,000.

This includes everything a future tradesperson may need to start up their own business: £5,000 of tools, a £3,000 training budget, and £2,000 worth of technology.

The winner will also get £2,000 for the college where they study and will be invited to meet a team of experts behind Capital XTRA’s Homegrown Live, at the event this spring.

All finalists will also be invited to attend a business start-up day at the Global Academy, a University Technical College specialising in the fast paced and exciting broadcast and digital media industry. They will learn how to market themselves, promote their business through social media from media industry professional and will also meet Capital XTRA’s Robert Bruce.

Danielle Sweet, Screwfix spokesperson, said: “We are delighted to be back with our Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition as we search for the brightest new talent in the construction industry.

“This year we are on the lookout to find an apprentice who goes above and beyond the call of duty to succeed within their chosen career.

“It really is an honour to be able to offer our future generation this career boosting accolade and £10,000 prize bundle to help kick start their future.

“We recognise the value of supporting the next generation and believe that Screwfix Trade Apprentice really demonstrates what apprentices have to offer and the importance of investing in their futures.

“I look forward to seeing who will be crowned this year’s winner. Could an apprentice from Louth be in the running?”

Callum Abberley, Screwfix Trade Apprentice winner 2019, says he has had an ‘incredible’ year.

The plumbing and heating apprentice stood out due to his desire to use his trade skills to help dementia sufferers to live better lives.

He wanted to develop and use special technology, such as auto shut-off timers, to ensure gas and taps are switched off to reduce the risk within people’s homes. Callum is a ‘dementia friend’, and he wears his badge with pride when he visits his customers.

This is to show he is informed about problems sufferers can face within their homes. Since winning the competition, Callum has developed his skills and has even received a pay rise from his boss as recognition for all his hard work.

Callum said: “Winning has enabled me to pursue my dream and advance my studies. The Trade Apprentice competition has been an amazing opportunity and a brilliant step into launching my career.

“I would really encourage anybody just starting out to enter as it really has the potential to change everything for you.”

Apprentices can enter directly or be put forward by their college lecturer or their employer. It’s completely free and is open to all apprentices who are in college or working with a mentor. All entrants must be over the age of 16.

Entries are open from now until Sunday March 1. To find out more, visit screwfix.com/sfta.