East Lindsey District Council: Windmill Pub, Alford, licence review

A string of incidents including an alleged glassing could see the licence pulled from an Alford hotel.

Other reported incidents at the Windmill Hotel, in Alford, going back to 2016, include assaults by unlicensed door staff, one door supervisor instead of two and one supervisor covering two venues 12 miles apart.

Lincolnshire Police have requested a premises licence review from East Lindsey District Council with regards to the Designated Premises Supervisor Sally Hewson.

They say they “are not confident in the premises licence holder/designated premises supervisor’s ability to manage and supervise the premises in line with the licensing objectives” and are seeking the licence to be revoked, or for it to be suspended and conditions placed on it restricting the opening hours until 11pm.

They also want to force the pub into serving drinks in plastic glasses.

In documents before the authority, they have raised concerns over CCTV not working, a lack of staff training and a lack of incident or refusals logs.

Due to the ongoing investigation of the latest incident in April, the committee will be heard in private while members examine police evidence.

In the public report, officers described how on Friday, April 5, they were called to South Street to a report of a glassing and a male having his head and body stamped on.

They say the victim, who was found lying face down in the road, told officers he had been attacked by a male who had chased him from the hotel before assaulting him and heading back up to the pub.

Police attending the scene were told by staff that nothing had happened inside the premises and that CCTV was not recording.

A man was arrested and later released under investigation.

When contacted, Mrs Hewson declined to comment until after the review.

