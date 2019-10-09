ELDC approves plans for dozens of new lodges at Kenwick Park

East Lindsey District Council has granted permission for almost 70 new lodges to be built in the grounds of Kenwick Park, near Louth.

The application, submitted by Mr. R. Sidi on behalf of Kenwick Park, states the desire to “change of use of land for the siting of 68 holiday lodges; to include an arrivals checking in lodge and service building; to include the siting of a gas compound, substations and bin storage; provision of associated internal vehicular access tracks and car parking spaces alongside widening and improvement works to the existing track; and to include the formulation of passing bays and lighting arrangements.”

A location plan of the application site.

According to a planning statement, the development is estimated to create dozens of new full-time jobs following its approval last Thursday (October 3).

The applicant states: “The proposed development changes the principle of the existing estate from a private owner-based model to a high-quality holiday letting model, bringing in dramatically more visitors to the region with high disposable income.

“These guests will require a much more intense management base, which creates substantially more jobs for the local people.

“The creation of new high-quality visitor accommodation helps to address the issue of shortage supply, already identified by Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership.”

The original application was initially submitted back in February, with the intention of building 83 new lodges on the site.

However, this was amended to 68 lodges following a meeting with and East Lindsey District Council on July 11.

Following this meeting, other amendments were made to the application including improvements to the main access track and car parking provision.

Last August, Coppergreen Developments Ltd acquired Kenwick Park from previous owner Stuart Flynn, who had opened and managed the hotel since 1992.

The application received several objections from neighbouring residents, who raised concerns about pedestrian and vehicular access, and increased traffic.

Little Cawthorpe Parish Council also objected to the proposals, while Legbourne Parish Council gave their conditional support.