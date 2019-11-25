Festive treats put shoppers in mood for Christmas

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas with festive markets taking place across our district.
Alford’s famous Christmas Craft Market took place at Alford Corn Exchange this weekend.
There were lots of new quality craft stalls and some old favourites - but all 100 per cent handmade.Among the crafts were stunning original art and lino cut cards, pottery, stained glass, macramé, bears, leatherware, hand-painted wooden children’s toys, decoupage, inventive fantasy art, funky handbags, pottery, gorgeous silver jewellery and brightly coloured polymer clay jewellery.
To add to the atmosphere, there was also live acoustic music and festive refreshments.
Batemans Brewery also held its second Christmas Market over the weekend.
Again there were plenty of gift ideas on the festive stalls, featuring crafts from around the area,
The VC shop was also open selling gifts, including the full range of Batemans bottled beers.
Visitors were also able to go on Brewery tours.