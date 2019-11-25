Festive treats put shoppers in mood for Christmas

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas with festive markets taking place across our district.

Alford’s famous Christmas Craft Market took place at Alford Corn Exchange this weekend.

Sandra Scaman, Cottage Jams and preserves from Alford at Alford Craft Market. ANL-191125-095958001

There were lots of new quality craft stalls and some old favourites - but all 100 per cent handmade.Among the crafts were stunning original art and lino cut cards, pottery, stained glass, macramé, bears, leatherware, hand-painted wooden children’s toys, decoupage, inventive fantasy art, funky handbags, pottery, gorgeous silver jewellery and brightly coloured polymer clay jewellery.

To add to the atmosphere, there was also live acoustic music and festive refreshments.

Batemans Brewery also held its second Christmas Market over the weekend.

Again there were plenty of gift ideas on the festive stalls, featuring crafts from around the area,

Sally Ann Booth of Vintage themed Lamps from Boston at Batmans Christmas Market. Photo: John Aron. ANL-191125-100134001

The VC shop was also open selling gifts, including the full range of Batemans bottled beers.

Visitors were also able to go on Brewery tours.

Tracey Cox from The Little Chocolatier from Skegness tempting visitors at Batemans Christmas Market. Photo: John Aron. ANL-191125-100213001

Jessica Goulty from Lincolnshire Marbled Art, from Revesby at Alford Craft Market. Photo: John Aron. ANL-191125-100013001

Music was among the festive treats at Alford Craft Market. Photo: John Aron. ANL-191125-095850001

Festive gift ideas galore at Alford Craft Market. Photo: John Aron. ANL-191125-095912001