Forrester Boyd welcomes Emma to the Louth team

Forrester Boyd Chartered Accountants are delighted that Ellie Robinson and Emma De Halle have passed the final examination in the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and are now fully-qualified chartered certified accountants.

Working in the Louth office is Emma De Halle, a former Humberston Academy student, who joined the practice in 2014.

During her four year training programme, Emma has been working within the Agricultural sector with the team in the Louth office developing her skills and knowledge in this area.

Emma said: “I mainly provide services to agricultural clients, however I do also work with a varied portfolio of clients.

“This includes carrying out audit services where I enjoy visiting clients’ premises, meeting new people and understanding how our clients operate. I am passionate about delivering an efficient service to clients whilst offering clear and helpful advice.”

Meanwhile Ellie Robinson, another former Humberston Academy student, joined the practice’s Grimsby office in 2014 as a trainee.

Forrester Boyd’s HR Manager, Chantelle Rogers, said: “We are delighted to add another two qualified Chartered Certified Accountants to our exceptional teams. Emma and Ellie have worked extremely hard to get to this point. The training programme is intense with a lot of study and exams to contend with on top of their usual day-to-day work. Both should be extremely proud of this fantastic achievement.

“We pride ourselves on delivering an exceptional training programme for our students to provide them with all the skills and experience they need as a Chartered Certified Accountant.”

Philip George, Forrester Boyd’s partner responsible for training, added: “Emma and Ellie have done extremely well and this is yet another example of the success of our strategy in recruiting and developing home grown talent.

“This, combined with excellent accounting tuition, allows Forrester Boyd to continue to recruit, develop and retain top quality accounting staff.”