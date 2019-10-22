Lidl wants to open a supermarket in Louth

Discount supermarket chain Lidl has revealed a list of towns and cities where it wants to build new stores - and Louth is on the list.

The German company is looking to double its portfolio, and has released a list of more than 900 potential sites across the United Kingdom where they would be interested in opening a new supermarket - including more than 75 sites in the ‘East England’ region.

Louth is the only site in the whole of Lincolnshire to be earmarked for a potential development - although nearby Cleethorpes is also listed as a potential development site within the ‘Yorkshire & Humber’ region.

Lidl’s property website states that the company is looking for ‘prominent sites in town, district, edge of centre or out of town locations’, and Lidl will consider freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities, with unit sizes between 14,000 and 26,500 square feet, or ‘1.5 acre plus stand alone units or up to four acres for mixed use scheme developments by Lidl in conjunction with or acting as a developer’.

• Do you think Lidl should come to Louth? Vote in our poll and email your thoughts to louthleader@jpimedia.co.uk.