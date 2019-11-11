Lincolnshire County Council business delegation flies out Hunan province in China

A delegation of the county’s business leaders is flying out to China today in a bid to create better access to the country’s economy in the future.

Lincolnshire County Council executive portfolio holder for economy Colin Davie will be leading what he says is “the biggest single delegation from the Midlands” to visit Hunan province.

While out there, it is understood a series of announcements will be made, including a five-year plan of how the two regions will “grow their economies together” and support one another.

Councillor Davie said it would not only help businesses have better access to the Chinese economy but would also attract Chinese investors to invest to the UK and Lincolnshire.

“Strong political ties between places are the way to go in the future,” he said.

“We’ve got a lot of young people in Lincolnshire who I want to stay here, be educated here, start businesses here and work in the cutting-edge businesses of the future.

“But they have to see that this is a place that is tied economically to the world and there are opportunities wherever they want to travel to just by being here in Lincolnshire.

“Having relationships with China and other places around the world in the years ahead will be good for everyone in Lincolnshire.”

It is understood the “intense schedule” of meetings will also include stronger ties between Lincolnshire’s recently-developed Holbeach Food Enterprise Zone and the Wang Cheng economic district in Hunan.

“It will also show to our friends in Hunan that the opportunities to invest in Lincolnshire and our major agri-food centres and be part of the food revolution coming around the world, can all be done through this one relationship,” said Councillor Davies.

According to Lincolnshire County Council Hunan, which has a population of more than 68 million people is worth around £386 billion a year.

The work comes ahead of Brexit as the UK looks to negotiate new trade deals.

Lincolnshire County Council’s business leaders have also been meeting with counterparts in Florida to strengthen ties in America.

Further announcements are hoped to be made in the New Year.