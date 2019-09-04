Louth care home operator seals £18.6m deal

Louth-based Blue Brick Healthcare has sold two care homes to listed investor Target Healthcare for a total of £18.6m.

The company, which operates the Wolds Care Centre in Louth and has its headquarters in the town, has sold the two facilities which are based in North Yorkshire and Worcestershire respectively.

Built in 2015, The Moors Care Centre in Ripon, North Yorkshire, comprises 70 bedrooms with full en-suite wetroom facilities.

Meanwhile, the Wharf Care Centre, which opened in 2018 in Stourport, Worcestershire, comprises 67 bedrooms with full en-suite wetroom facilities.

Developed and operated by Blue Brick Healthcare, the homes will be let on 35-year leases to a subsidiary of national care home operator Maria Mallaband Care Group which runs over 80 care homes across the UK.

HPC Healthcare Property Consultants, Keebles LLP and Hawsons Chartered Accountants represented Blue Brick Healthcare which provides wide-ranging care and specialist needs to the elderly, including those living with dementia.

Mike Bullas, founder of the Blue Brick Healthcare brand, said: “Target Healthcare’s acquisition of the homes adds two further high quality assets, in strong locations, to its portfolio. It also enables Target to expand its tenant group with a care group operator of high standing.

“Ian Wilkie at HPC Healthcare Property Consultants, Matt Ainsworth at Keebles and Stephen Charles at Hawsons ensured the deal progressed smoothly and on time.

“Blue Brick Healthcare will continue driving its strategy to develop and operate care homes in the North and Midlands.”

Ian Wilkie, director of HPC Healthcare Property Consultants, said: “As specialists in the UK care sector we were delighted to source and introduce Blue Brick Healthcare to the development sites at Ripon and Stourport as well as represent Mike Bullas, a long standing client, in this formative deal.”

Matt Ainsworth, head of Keebles’ corporate and commercial team, added: “This transaction highly complements the vision of the Blue Brick Healthcare brand.

“The firm has acted for Mike Bullas for many years and it’s tremendous to play a role in this high-profile deal.”