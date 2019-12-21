Louth letting agents celebrate gold award

Stevens Property Management Limited have recently won the British Property Award for Louth for 2019/20.

The delighted team, based in Louth’s Cornmarket, performed outstandingly throughout the extensive judging period, which focused on customer service levels.

The business has now been shortlisted for a number of national awards, which will be announced early next year.

The British Property Awards - which are free to enter and ensure maximum participations - provide agents throughout the UK with an invaluable opportunity to compare the service that they provide against the service provided by their local, regional and national competition.

The British Property Awards team personally ‘mystery shops’ every estate agent against a set of 25 criteria to obtain a balanced overview of their customer service levels.

An awards spokesman said: “Agents who go that extra mile and provide outstanding levels of customer service are rewarded with our accolade, which acts as a beacon to highlight these attributes to their local marketplace.

“If an agent has been attributed with one of our awards, it is simply down to the fantastic customer service levels that they have demonstrated across a prolonged period of time.

“Winning agents should be proud that their customer service levels provide a benchmark for their local, regional and national competition”.