Louth networking event will feature food industry experts

East Lindsey District Council’s next networking event at the Fairfield Enterprise Centre will be held on October 25 - and bookings are now open.

The networking events, held at the enterprise centre in Lincoln Way, on Louth’s Fairfield Industrial Estate, have been incredibly popular with local businesses.

Each of the regular networking events so far have been fully booked, and businesses looking to attend are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

At the October event, representatives from the National Centre for Food Manufacturing at the University of Lincoln will be providing a short presentation, outlining funded support available for Lincolnshire food and agri-food businesses.

There will also be the usual refreshments and light lunch, all provided free of charge.

Business Centre Supervisor, Jade Furness, said: “We have been blown away by the way businesses have engaged with our networking events.

“Each event has been so well attended, we’ve had some wonderful sponsors and speakers so far, and we’re delighted to be welcoming the representatives from the National Centre for Food Manufacturing.”

Mathew Thompson, Business Development Manager at National Centre for Food Manufacturing (NCFM), added: “Our expert staff combine food industry knowledge and experience to help meet sector challenges.

“Utilising funding that is available, NCFM can support industry and the food supply chain to undertake research projects, new product development and innovation.

“Currently NCFM are managing projects to support eligible SMEs to investigate innovative solutions for their business.”

To book your place as a delegate, or exhibition space, at the event on October 25, call 01507 617777 or email fec@e-lindsey.gov.uk.

Exhibition space is available on a first come, first served basis, with a limit of two representatives per business.

Dates of future events can be found at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/networkingevents.