Louth tattoo parlour celebrates ten years - and welcomes back their first ever customer!

A Louth tattoo parlour is celebrating its tenth year in business this week - and their first ever customer returned on the anniversary date for a new tattoo to mark the occasion!

The ‘Boneshakers’ tattoo parlour is based in New Street, and owner Lee Crosskill welcomed his first customer, through the door on December 6, 2009 at his previous premises in the old tourist information building in the courtyard behind the Masons Arms.

After several years, Boneshakers moved into Mercer Row, before finally moving to its current location around 18 months ago.

Lee and his team has welcomed hundreds of customers through the doors, and the business has developed a strong following amongst tattoo enthusiasts around the town and beyond.

The tattoo parlour’s aforementioned first ever customer was Keith McNally, who returned to Boneshakers last Friday (December 6) on the tenth anniversary of the business, where Lee added yet another tattoo to Keith’s vast and colourful collection.

Lee, who trained as a sign-writer before setting up his tattoo parlour, told the Leader: “It’s all custom work that I do.

“You come to me with an idea, and I’ll draw it and design it.

“The support from the community has been excellent for the whole ten years since we started. The business has just grown from strength to strength over the years. It’s all through word of mouth. We’ve had repeat custom all the way.

“We’ve got a junior artist George who is doing really well, and we do piercings now which keeps us busy too.

“We also have another artist Stuart, who is well known.

“We’re really pleased with our venue here in New Street, it has a real cosmopolitan vibe to it, a real nice feel about it.”