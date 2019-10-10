Louth town councillors support McDonald’s and coffee shop application

Louth Town Council’s planning committee has offered its support to plans for a fast food restaurant and drive-thru coffee shop on Louth’s Fairfield Industrial Estate.

Councillors discussed the planning application at their meeting on Tuesday evening (October 8).

A consultee comment document on East Lindsey District Council’s planning portal states: “Louth Town Council supported this application on October 8, but would urge that a substantial Section 106 agreement should be made to benefit local sports provision in the town and in particular to assist with the re-provision of football facilities lost at Park Avenue.”

The town council’s Section 106 request follows the news that a developer looking to tear down the former home of Louth Town Football Club and build 54 homes has expressed its desire to back out of an agreement to replace the lost sports facilities.