This week’s regular Thursday market in Mablethorpe has been cancelled due to a forecast of high winds.

A Mablethorpe & Sutton Town Council spokesman said: “Safety is the watchword, and gusting winds/rainy conditions make trading unsafe for traders and the public alike.”

It is hoped that ‘business as usual’ will be resumed next week.

