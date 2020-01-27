Major Louth employer celebrates 55 years in business

Louth-based Luxus Ltd, the UK’s largest independently owned producer of prime and recycled polymers, celebrated 55 years in business last week, on January 15.

Luxus was established in 1965 by Ron Tonn as a burgeoning plastics recycler, and has grown over the years to become a regional employer and industry leader.

Luxus managing director, Peter Atterby.

The technical plastics recycler and compounder runs a 24-hour operation from its two main sites in Louth, but also has premises in South Wales.

Out of its 210 employees across the country, 160 are based at the sites in Louth, on the Fairfield Industrial Estate.

Many members of the team have worked at Luxus for a long time, including Peter Laking, who has been a part of the team for over 50 years.

Peter said: “When I joined Luxus in 1968, the work was very physical – there were no forklifts then!

“There is always the opportunity to develop and grow here, though, so I worked in various different parts of the business until I found a role in the, then new, factory in 1982, which suited my passion for fixing things.

“I’m incredibly proud to work at Luxus and to see the business celebrate 55 years, nearly 52 of which I’ve seen first-hand!

“It means a great deal to have played a part in the growth of the business, which is now a leading innovator at the forefront of our industry.”

Terry Burton, who has been a part of the technical team at Luxus since 1979, added: “When I joined the Luxus team we had a far more limited, rudimentary laboratory set up, which we have developed over the years to its third incarnation, which can be found in our technical centre.

“Our lab now operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a team of 15 people – quite an increase from just one technician in the early days!

“We believe we now have the best technical facilities and testing capabilities of any compounder in the UK.

“This allows us to keep pushing ourselves to develop and deliver cutting edge, bespoke problem-solving solutions for our clients in a wide range of sectors.”

Peter Atterby, managing director of Luxus with nearly 50 years of service, concluded: “Celebrating 55 years is no small achievement and I am immensely grateful to every member of the team for the role that they play in our continued success.

“Any business is only as strong as its foundations and I’m proud to say that we have a great team who share a passion and commitment to delivering the best for our customers.

“As we move into an era where the demand for environmental sustainability and innovative technical solutions has never been higher, we are excited to be developing a range of exciting products and initiatives that will be unveiled in this, our 55th anniversary year.

“One thing is for certain – the market isn’t slowing down and neither are we.”

Cupcakes were delivered to the team across all of Luxus sites to mark the anniversary last Wednesday (January 15), and all members of staff were presented with commemorative gifts.

To find out more about Luxus, visit www.luxus.co.uk.