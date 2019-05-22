New 100-home Louth development to launch this summer

Leading housebuilder Lovell Homes has revealed that 100 new homes on land to the south of Chestnut Drive in Louth will launch this summer - and the development will be named Tennyson Fields.

A Lovell Homes spokesman said that Tennyson Fields will deliver a ‘stylish’ selection of two, three and four-bedroom homes.

The development will be made up of 70 open market homes and 30 affordable homes in partnership with Acis.

Toni Boden, regional sales manager at Lovell Homes, said: “We are so excited to be bringing our popular homes to Louth, especially after the success of our other Lincolnshire developments.

“The development is located in the quiet residential area of Louth, creating a community of homes for all stages of life.

“We have already received a lot of interest in the homes we are building here at Tennyson Fields, so I would encourage those who are interested in one of these magnificent properties to register their interest now.”

For more information and to register your interest, visit www.lovell.co.uk/developments/tennyson-fields-louth.