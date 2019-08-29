New contemporary art gallery to open in Louth

A brand new contemporary art gallery in Louth will open to the public on Saturday (August 31).

Professional artist and retired art teacher Chris Beasley, from North Cotes, has recently taken over the Old Coach House Antique Centre at 61 Aswell Street, and he has converted part of the building into a contemporary art gallery to run alongside the existing antiques shop.

Chris Beasley with some of his contemporary artwork at the new gallery.

Chris, a former head of Humberston Academy’s art department, will exhibit his own work in the gallery for the first month or so - and other contemporary artists are being invited to get in touch and exhibit their artwork at the gallery in future.

Chris said: “I’ve been teaching for 20 years, and retired at Christmas. I went back to my artwork, but then obviously needed somewhere to exhibit. Then the Old Coach House Antiques Centre came up and it was ideal, and it gave me chance to exhibit the work as well.

“Hopefully, with it being a contemporary art space, it will appeal to a lot bigger audience.

“We’re looking at exhibiting art that’s a bit more edgy and more modern.”

A lot of Chris’s artwork focuses on local subjects, with many of his paintings looking at the aesthetic side of industry and urban spaces.

Find out more about Chris’s artwork and the new gallery by going along on the opening day (Saturday) between 10am and 4.30pm.

The gallery will be open every Monday to Saturday, with the same opening hours as above.

If you are a contemporary artist with an interest in exhibiting your work, contact Chris on 07766 320127 or email chrisbeasley.artist@gmail.com

You can also find out more by visiting www.facebook.com/chrisbeasleyart or search for ‘The Old Coach House Antiques Centre’ on Facebook.