New Landal GreenParks UK resort to open at Kenwick

Back-to-nature holiday brand Landal GreenParks is set to further expand its growing UK portfolio with the addition of a sixth location in Lincolnshire – Landal Kenwick Woods.

The luxury resort, which is set in the 19th century Kenwick Park Estate, has recently undertaken an extensive investment programme with the opening of 18 stylish new lodges and a further 68 lodges and a reception building planned for the coming months.

Owners, Coppergreen Developments, made the decision after its sister park, Landal Piperdam, went from strength to strength since becoming the brand’s first location in Scotland last year.

David Copley, CEO Coppergreen Developments, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Landal GreenParks UK and launching a new series of accommodation at Landal Kenwick Woods, expanding the exciting holiday experience our customers can have in one of Britain’s most glorious locations.”

Paul Hardingham, Managing Director at Landal GreenParks UK, added: “A Landal break is all about getting close to nature whilst not sacrificing the luxury elements of a UK lodge holiday. Landal Kenwick Woods is truly the perfect place for guests to relax, unwind and spend time together in the countryside.”

The resort offers guests the chance to relax in the on-site spa, explore the stunning surrounding landscape and local area, try new activities as well as play golf on the 18-hole Championship course.

Landal Kenwick Woods joins the five other UK locations, Landal Darwin Forest and Sandybrook both situated on the edge of the Peak District National Park and Landal Kielder Waterside, set deep within Northumberland’s Kielder Water & Forest Park, Landal Gwel an Mor on the Cornish coast and Landal Piperdam, the only resort available in Scotland.