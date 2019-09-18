New Post Office branch to open in Sutton on Sea tomorrow

The long-awaited replacement Post Office in Sutton on Sea will open tomorrow (Thursday), more than a year after the village’s previous branch closed down.

The new Post Office branch will be housed in the Spar shop in High Street, across the road from the previous branch which closed in August 2018 due to ‘operational reasons’.

The new branch will open at 1pm tomorrow (September 19), and the opening hours will be 7am until 11pm, seven days a week.

This will provide significantly longer opening hours than before, including all-day Sunday, an earlier opening, and a later closing time.

Post Office services will be offered from a serving point alongside the retail counter.

The Spar shop is run by family-owned convenience store operator Blakemore Retail.

Blakemore Retail Post Office Controller Stewert Waldron said: “As a community retailer, we are delighted to offer post office services in our convenience stores.

“Local residents will soon be able to access a wide range of Post Office services during our shop opening hours – in excess of 110 hours a week. We are confident customers will be pleased with the flexibility and convenience of the new Post Office service.”

Damien Haydock, Post Office Multiples Account Executive, added: “We are delighted to be able to restore Post Office service to Sutton On Sea.

“We will also be making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail, and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

Residents had previously reacted with ‘disgust’ when the previous branch closed suddenly and unexpectedly last year.