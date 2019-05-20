Nominate your favourite market trader for East Lindsey award

This week sees the launch of the final East Lindsey Business Award - District’s Favourite Market Trader - which marks the start of the ‘Love Your Local Market’ fortnight.

The award will be decided by public vote and will allow you to choose which market trader at East Lindsey’s chartered markets (Louth, Horncastle, Spilsby, Alford and Mablethorpe) you think is the district’s Favourite.

East Lindsey’s markets are packed with treats, from fish to flowers, clothes to cakes and even an auction, there really is something for everyone to enjoy.

To make a nomination all you have to do is go to www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/MarketVote and enter the name and market of the trader, and say why you think they deserve to win.

The vote will run from now until midnight on June 30, at which point the trader with the most votes will be selected as the winner.

The winning market trader will be announced on July 24 and will be given two free tickets to the East Lindsey Business Awards evening, as well as eight free stalls rent at their chosen market.

Operations Support Manager at East Lindsey District Council, Esther Belton, said: “The markets across East Lindsey play such a massive role in supporting our economy and bringing visitors to the area, and they couldn’t happen without the traders.

“This award is a way of recognising the hard work they do and gives members of the public the chance to let us know which one of the many wonderful traders is their favourite.”

Nominations for the remaining East Lindsey Business Awards categories are also still open until midnight on Sunday June 30.

Entering the Awards isn’t the only way businesses can get involved - businesses can also join in by becoming a sponsor.

There are a number of sponsorship packages available, including Awards Category Sponsors, Programme Sponsor, Drinks Reception Sponsor and more.

Sponsors will receive tickets to attend the Awards evening at Woodhall Spa’s Petwood Hotel, and will also be involved in all publicity in the lead up to and on the evening.

If you’re interested in finding about more about sponsoring the Awards, head to www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/ELBASponsorship or call 01522 523333.