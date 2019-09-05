Open day for new Louth-based events company

A Louth-based events company, which aims to support the farming community with hiring out land for events, will hold an open day next weekend.

The company, Elderflower Events, is a subsidiary of Woldmarsh – The Farmers Buying Group, and will operate from their headquarters in Louth.

Elderflower Events has specifically been set up to represent farmers and their families within the community co-operative and help them to address the issue of finding ways to generate income from hiring out their land for events other than farming.

Establishing connections and creating partnerships with landowners and suppliers, Elderflower Events tailor bespoke weddings in beautiful locations that are being opened up for the first time for the public to view.

On Saturday September 14, Elderflower Events will open the gates at Chestnut Tree Farm in Wellingore, between Lincoln and Sleaford, to host a venue open day which will feature a collection of local hand picked suppliers who will be displaying at the event.

Members of the public are welcome, and prospective bride and grooms and families are too.

Guests are welcome to turn up on the day, or register online for a complimentary glass of fizz on arrival by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tipi-and-sailcloth-showcase-tickets-69165418629

An Elderflower Events spokesman said: “We will be exhibiting a stunning one pole tipi and sailcloth set up at Chestnut Tree Farm in Wellingore, supplied by Rutland Tipis. Come along and experience the magic of these structures dressed in full wedding attire.

“The event is free, all we ask is that you register in advance to receive a complimentary glass of fizz.”

“Appointments are available between 11am – 3pm on Saturday September 14. We look forward to seeing you there!”

The spokesman added: “Elderflower Events manage venue locations across Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire and intend to scale out through our unique position sitting alongside Woldmarsh.”

• For more information, or to book an appointment, call Alex on 07799343322 or Kay on 07741299199 or email enquiries@elderflowerevents.com.