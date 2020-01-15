Opportunities on offer at Mablethorpe jobs fair

More than 150 jobs will be on offer at two jobs fairs taking place this January and February – with the first one taking place in Mablethorpe.

The two events, run by Job Centre Plus in partnership with East Lindsey District Council, will see some of the area’s biggest employers offering a range of job opportunities ahead of the upcoming tourism season.

In addition to a wide range of full-time, part-time, permanent and temporary jobs on offer, there will be recruitment and training advice, as well as information on apprenticeship and volunteering opportunities.

The first jobs fair takes place at The Dunes Complex in Mablethorpe on Friday January 24, between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

For the first time, the event will feature a ‘quiet hour’ from 10.30am until 11.30am,to help those who struggle with noise and crowds, such as individuals with autism. Peter Hayes, employer advisor at Job Centre Plus, said: “With the introduction of the ‘quiet hour’ we are looking to reach out to a whole new group of job seekers, enabling them to access the jobs that they wish to apply for in a way that benefits them.”

Mr Hayes will be on hand at the event to offer advice and support to local employers.

Attendees can get faster access by completing and bringing along a registration form, which can be found online at: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/jobsfairs.

East Lindsey District Council’s portfolio holder for coastal economy, Councillor Steve Kirk, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with the Job Centre Plus once again to put these jobs fairs on this year.

“The events are always well attended and they help employers showcase what opportunities they have available for the upcoming visitor season and beyond.”

There will be a further recruitment fair on Wednesday February 19, at the Grosvenor House Hotel in North Parade, Skegness, between 10.30am and 2.30pm. Further details on this jobs fair have not yet been released.