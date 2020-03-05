Over £230,000 will be invested at popular Saltfleet holiday park

A Saltfleet holiday park has received a major investment of more than £230,000, as part of its parent company’s £80 million spend nationwide.

Sunnydale Holiday Park, which employs 65 staff in season, will receive the sum of almost quarter of a million pounds in order to replace eleven caravans with brand new accommodation

The investment comes from the UK’s largest holiday park operator, Parkdean Resorts, which runs the site.

Steve Richards, Chief Executive of Parkdean Resorts, said: “We’ve made great progress in the last year and our success is down to the passion of our teams in helping to deliver great holiday experiences for our customers.

“We want to build on momentum in 2020, so we’re on the lookout for vibrant people to join our teams at our Lincolnshire parks.”

The major investment in Sunnydale Holiday Park is part of the company’s largest ever annual investment in its estate, to deliver holiday parks that provide family fun and freedom for its holiday homeowners and guests.

In total, £5.8m will be invested in 2020 in a pilot ‘parks of the future’ initiative in four locations to create new amenities including accommodation, park facilities, and kids’ activities such as the Bear Grylls Survival Academy.

Parkdean is also investing over £13m to provide free high-speed wireless internet in every caravan and lodge across all 67 of its parks across Great Britain – an industry first.

Sunnydale Holiday Park is currently hiring for a number of seasonal roles across sales, food and beverage, and housekeeping.

Call 01507 338100 or visit www.facebook.com/SunnydalePDR for more information about jobs.

Parkdean Resorts is the UK’s largest operator of caravan, lodge, cabin, glamping and camping holiday resorts, and was named Best UK Family Holiday Company 2019 at the British Travel Awards, the UK’s biggest opinion poll for travel and tourism in the country.

